A plant breeder would like to develop a seedless variety of cucumber from two existing lines. Line A is a tetraploid line, and line B is a diploid line. Describe the breeding strategy that will produce a seedless line, and support your strategy by describing the results of crosses.
The woman in Problem 24 has had two miscarriages. She has come to you, an established genetic counselor, with these questions:
Is there a genetic explanation of her frequent miscarriages?
Should she abandon her attempts to have a child of her own?
If not, what is the chance that she could have a normal child? Provide an informed response to her concerns.592views
In a recent cytogenetic study on 1021 cases of Down syndrome, 46 were the result of translocations, the most frequent of which was symbolized as t(14;21). What does this symbol represent, and how many chromosomes would you expect to be present in t(14;21) Down syndrome individuals?626views
A boy with Klinefelter syndrome (47,XXY) is born to a mother who is phenotypically normal and a father who has the X-linked skin condition called anhidrotic ectodermal dysplasia. The mother's skin is completely normal with no signs of the skin abnormality. In contrast, her son has patches of normal skin and patches of abnormal skin.
Using the appropriate genetic terminology, explain the son's skin phenotype.1870views
Using the appropriate genetic terminology, describe the meiotic mistake that occurred. Be sure to indicate in which division the mistake occurred.1446views
Using the appropriate genetic terminology, describe the meiotic mistake that occurred. Be sure to indicate in which division the mistake occurred.1446views
Which parent contributed the abnormal gamete?2221views
Which parent contributed the abnormal gamete?2221views
- Textbook QuestionMost cases of Turner syndrome are attributed to nondisjunction of one or more of the sex chromosomes during gametogenesis, from either the male or female parent. However, some females possess a rare form of Turner syndrome in which some of the cells of the body (somatic cells) lack an X chromosome, while other cells have the normal two X chromosomes. Often detected in blood and/or skin cells, such individuals with mosaic Turner syndrome may exhibit relatively mild symptoms. An individual may be specified as 45,X(20)/46,XX(80) if, for example, 20 percent of the cells examined were X monosomic. How might mitotic events cause such mosaicism, and what parameter(s) would likely determine the percentages and distributions of X0 cells?1247views
A 3-year-old child exhibited some early indication of Turner syndrome, which results from a 45,X chromosome composition. Karyotypic analysis demonstrated two cell types: 46,XX (normal) and 45,X. Propose a mechanism for the origin of this mosaicism.823views
A normal female is discovered with 45 chromosomes, one of which exhibits a Robertsonian translocation containing most of chromosomes 15 and 21. Discuss the possible outcomes in her offspring when her husband contains a normal karyotype.829views
For the following crosses, determine as accurately as possible the genotypes of each parent, the parent in whom nondisjunction occurs, and whether nondisjunction takes place in the first or second meiotic division. Both color blindness and hemophilia, a blood-clotting disorder, are X-linked recessive traits. In each case, assume the parents have normal karyotypes.
A man who is color blind and has hemophilia and a woman who is wild type have a daughter with triple X syndrome (XXX) who has hemophilia and normal color vision.491views
A color-blind man and a woman who is wild type have a daughter with Turner syndrome (XO) who has normal color vision and blood clotting.489views
A color-blind man and a woman who is wild type have a daughter with Turner syndrome (XO) who has normal color vision and blood clotting.489views
A man who is color blind and a woman who is wild type have a son with Jacob syndrome (XYY) who has hemophilia.488views
A man who is color blind and a woman who is wild type have a son with Jacob syndrome (XYY) who has hemophilia.488views
A man and a woman who each has the wild-type phenotype have a son with Klinefelter syndrome (XXY) who has hemophilia.477views
A man and a woman who each has the wild-type phenotype have a son with Klinefelter syndrome (XXY) who has hemophilia.477views