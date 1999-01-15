6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy
In the context of aneuploidy, how would the presence of an extra chromosome (trisomy) in a male offspring affect his phenotype?
Nondisjunction might result in gametes with the chromosome numbers ________.
Why do relatively few fetuses with chromosomal trisomies survive to birth?
Mendelian ratios are modified in crosses involving autotetraploids. Assume that one plant expresses the dominant trait green seeds and is homozygous (WWWW). This plant is crossed to one with white seeds that is also homozygous (wwww). If only one dominant allele is sufficient to produce green seeds, predict the F₁ and F₂ results of such a cross. Assume that synapsis between chromosome pairs is random during meiosis.593views
A gamete is aneuploid if:
Which of the following chromosomal mutations increases the amount of genetic material from only some chromosomes?
True or False:Aneuploids are more abnormal that polyploids
A species has 2n = 20. How many chromosomes will be found per mutant cell in an monosomic organism.
How was it established that particular phenotypes are inherited as a result of genetic information present in the chloroplast rather than in the nucleus?
How do we know that human aneuploidy for each of the 22 autosomes occurs at conception, even though most often human aneuploids do not survive embryonic or fetal development and thus are never observed at birth?
How do we know that the extra chromosome causing Down syndrome is usually maternal in origin?
For a species with a diploid number of 18, indicate how many chromosomes will be present in the somatic nuclei of individuals that are haploid, tetraploid, trisomic, and monosomic.
What evidence suggests that Down syndrome is more often the result of nondisjunction during oogenesis rather than during spermatogenesis?
What evidence indicates that humans with aneuploid karyotypes occur at conception but are usually inviable?
From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.
Monosomy