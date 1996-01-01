What are the advantages and disadvantages of using GFP versus lacZ as a reporter gene in mice, C. elegans, and Drosophila?
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
Bacterial genomes frequently contain groups of genes organized into operons. What is the biological advantage of operons to bacteria? Identify the regulatory components you would expect to find in an operon. How are the expressed genes of an operon usually arranged?
In this chapter, we focused on the regulation of gene expression in bacteria. Along the way, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions? How do we know that bacteria regulate the expression of certain genes in response to the environment?
How do we know that the lac repressor is a protein?
What led researchers to conclude that a repressor molecule regulates the lac operon?
What evidence established that lactose serves as the inducer of a gene whose product is related to lactose metabolism?
Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:
Negative regulation
Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:
Allostery
Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:
Positive regulation
Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:
Promoter
Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:
Inducer
Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:
Repressor
Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:
Operator
Why is it essential that bacterial cells be able to regulate the expression of their genes? What are the energetic and evolutionary advantages of regulated gene expression? Is the expression of all bacterial genes subject to regulated expression? Compare and contrast the difference between regulated gene expression and constitutive gene expression.
Answer these questions concerning promoters.
What is the common structure of a bacterial promoter with respect to consensus sequences?