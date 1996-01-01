Because of the relatively high frequency of meiotic errors that lead to developmental abnormalities in humans, many research efforts have focused on identifying correlations between error frequency and chromosome morphology and behavior. Tease et al. (2002) studied human fetal oocytes of chromosomes 21, 18, and 13 using an immunocytological approach that allowed a direct estimate of the frequency and position of meiotic recombination. Below is a summary of information that compares recombination frequency with the frequency of trisomy for chromosomes 21, 18, and 13.

What conclusions can be drawn from these data in terms of recombination and nondisjunction frequencies? How might recombination frequencies influence trisomic frequencies?