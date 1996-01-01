Describe the phases of the cell cycle and the events that characterize each phase.
9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Mitosis
- Textbook Question1083views
- Textbook Question
Describe the role of the following structures or proteins in cell division:
Microtubules495views
- Textbook Question
Describe the role of the following structures or proteins in cell division:
Synaptonemal complex411views
- Textbook Question
Describe the role of the following structures or proteins in cell division:
Kinetochores453views
- Textbook Question
Describe the role of the following structures or proteins in cell division:
Cohesin protein453views
- Textbook Question
The nuclear DNA content of a single sperm cell in Drosophila melanogaster is approximately 0.18 picogram. What would be the expected nuclear DNA content of a primary spermatocyte in Drosophila? What would be the expected nuclear DNA content of a somatic cell (non-sex cell) in the G1 phase? What would be the expected nuclear DNA content of a somatic cell at metaphase?687views
- Textbook Question
Contrast the chromatin fiber with the mitotic chromosome. How are the two structures related?614views
- Textbook Question
Describe the 'folded-fiber' model of the mitotic chromosome.937views
- Textbook Question
You are given a metaphase chromosome preparation (a slide) from an unknown organism that contains 12 chromosomes. Two that are clearly smaller than the rest appear identical in length and centromere placement. Describe all that you can about these chromosomes.771views
- Textbook Question
Consider a diploid cell that contains three pairs of chromosomes designated AA, BB, and CC. Each pair contains a maternal and a paternal member (e.g., Am and Ap). Using these designations, demonstrate your understanding of mitosis and meiosis by drawing chromatid combinations as requested. Be sure to indicate when chromatids are paired as a result of replication and/or synapsis.
In mitosis, what chromatid combination(s) will be present during metaphase? What combination(s) will be present at each pole at the completion of anaphase?514views
- Textbook Question
Consider a diploid cell that contains three pairs of chromosomes designated AA, BB, and CC. Each pair contains a maternal and a paternal member (e.g., Am and Ap). Using these designations, demonstrate your understanding of mitosis and meiosis by drawing chromatid combinations as requested. Be sure to indicate when chromatids are paired as a result of replication and/or synapsis.
During meiosis I, assuming no crossing over, what chromatid combination(s) will be present at the completion of prophase I? Draw all possible alignments of chromatids as migration begins during early anaphase.537views
- Textbook Question
Consider a diploid cell that contains three pairs of chromosomes designated AA, BB, and CC. Each pair contains a maternal and a paternal member (e.g., Am and Ap). Using these designations, demonstrate your understanding of mitosis and meiosis by drawing chromatid combinations as requested. Be sure to indicate when chromatids are paired as a result of replication and/or synapsis.
Are there any possible combinations present during prophase of meiosis II other than those that you drew in Problem 26? If so, draw them.546views
- Textbook Question
A eukaryote with a diploid number of 2n=6 carries the chromosomes shown below and labeled (a) to (f).
Explain how you determined the correct alignment of homologous chromosomes on opposite sides of the metaphase plate.459views
- Textbook Question
A eukaryote with a diploid number of 2n=6 carries the chromosomes shown below and labeled (a) to (f).
Carefully examine and redraw these chromosomes in any valid metaphase I alignment. Draw and label the metaphase plate, and label each chromosome with its assigned letter.2002views
- Textbook Question
Drosophila has a diploid chromosome number of 2n = 8, which includes one pair of sex chromosomes (XX in females and XY in males) and three pairs of autosomes. Consider a Drosophila male that has a copy of the A₁ allele on its X chromosome (the Y chromosome is the homolog) and is heterozygous for alleles B₁ and B₂, C₁ and C₂, and D₁ and D₂ of genes that are each on a different autosomal pair. In the diagrams requested below, indicate the alleles carried on each chromosome and sister chromatid. Assume that no crossover occurs between homologous chromosomes.
How many different metaphase I chromosome alignments are possible in this male? How many genetically different gametes can this male produce? Explain your reasoning for each answer.476views