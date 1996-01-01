17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
DNA Repair
Which enzyme is responsible for cutting double-stranded DNA at specific nucleotide sequences during DNA repair or genetic engineering?
Which of the following best describes how DNA is stored for short-term usage within a eukaryotic cell?
If DNA repair mechanisms were perfect, which of the following would most likely be true?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following repair pathways repairs damage that causes distortions in the double helix?
- Multiple Choice
True or False:Translesion DNA synthesis is the first mechanism the cell uses to repair DNA damage?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following pathways is an error-free way to repair double-stranded breaks?
- Textbook Question
Write a short essay contrasting how these concepts may differ between bacteria and eukaryotes.
- Textbook Question
Answer the following questions concerning the accuracy of DNA polymerase during replication.
Identify two mechanisms that can correct the kind of abnormality resulting from the circumstances identified in part (c).
- Textbook Question
Answer the following questions concerning the accuracy of DNA polymerase during replication.
If a DNA replication error is detected by DNA polymerase, how is it corrected?
- Textbook Question
Answer the following questions concerning the accuracy of DNA polymerase during replication.
DNA mismatch repair can accurately distinguish between the template strand and the newly replicated strand of a DNA duplex. What characteristic of DNA strands is used to make this distinction?
- Textbook Question
Answer the following questions concerning the accuracy of DNA polymerase during replication.
If the kind of abnormality identified in part (c) is not corrected before the next DNA replication cycle, what kind of mutation occurs?
- Textbook Question
Answer the following questions concerning the accuracy of DNA polymerase during replication.
If a replication error escapes detection and correction, what kind of abnormality is most likely to exist at the site of the replication error?
- Textbook Question
Answer the following questions concerning the accuracy of DNA polymerase during replication.
What general mechanism do DNA polymerases use to check the accuracy of DNA replication and identify errors during replication?
DNA damage brought on by a variety of natural and artificial agents elicits a wide variety of cellular responses involving numerous signaling pathways. In addition to the activation of DNA repair mechanisms, there can be activation of pathways leading to apoptosis (programmed cell death) and cell-cycle arrest. Why would apoptosis and cell-cycle arrest often be part of a cellular response to DNA damage?
- Textbook Question
Contrast the various types of DNA repair mechanisms known to counteract the effects of UV radiation. What is the role of visible light in repairing UV-induced mutations?