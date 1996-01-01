Which of the following point mutations changes a purine nucleotide to a pyrminidine nucleotide?
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
- Multiple Choice514views1rank
Changes in the codon reading frame can be caused from all but which of the following?
Identify the normal functions of the following genes whose mutations are associated with the development of cancer.
c-MYC(Burkitt lymphoma)
Identify the normal functions of the following genes whose mutations are associated with the development of cancer.
APC(familial adenomatous polyposis)
Identify the normal functions of the following genes whose mutations are associated with the development of cancer.
Which of these genes would you classify as a proto-oncogene and which as a tumor suppressor gene? Explain your categorization for each gene.
Identify the normal functions of the following genes whose mutations are associated with the development of cancer.
p53(Li–Fraumeni syndrome)
Identify the normal functions of the following genes whose mutations are associated with the development of cancer.
RB1(retinoblastoma)
How do we know that mutations occur randomly?
Go online to the Online Mendelian Inheritance of Man (OMIM) website. Look up the following genetic conditions and answer the questions posed about them.
Go to the 'Molecular Genetics' section and describe the most common mutation of the CF gene.
Go online to the Online Mendelian Inheritance of Man (OMIM) website. Look up the following genetic conditions and answer the questions posed about them.
Look up cystic fibrosis (CF), OMIM 602421, and give the gene name and abbreviation and the chromosome location of the gene.
Go online to the Online Mendelian Inheritance of Man (OMIM) website. Look up the following genetic conditions and answer the questions posed about them.
Go to the 'Population Genetics' section discussing the TSD gene. In a few sentences, summarize the human population in which TSD is most frequently found and give the approximate frequency of heterozygous carriers for the TSD mutation in North American Jews.
Go online to the Online Mendelian Inheritance of Man (OMIM) website. Look up the following genetic conditions and answer the questions posed about them.
Look up Tay–Sachs disease (TSD), OMIM number 272800, and give the name and abbreviation of the affected gene and the chromosome location of the gene.
For the retinal cancer retinoblastoma, the inheritance of one mutated copy of RB1 from one of the parents is often referred to as a mutation that produces a 'dominant predisposition to cancer.' This means that the first mutation does not produce cancer but makes it very likely that cancer will develop.
Explain why cancer is almost certain to develop with the inheritance of one mutated copy of RB1.
When working on barley plants, two researchers independently identify a short-plant mutation and develop homozygous recessive lines of short plants. Careful measurements of the height of mutant short plants versus normal tall plants indicate that the two mutant lines have the same height. How would you determine if these two mutant lines carry mutation of the same gene or of different genes?
What is the difference between a transition mutation and a transversion mutation?