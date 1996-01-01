17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
- Multiple ChoiceWhat is the term used to describe errors that occur in the DNA sequence?28views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich type of DNA mutation results in a change in the reading frame of an mRNA?14views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich type of mutation causes sickle cell anemia?29views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich type of mutation changes a nucleotide base in the DNA sequence but does not alter the amino acid specified by the codon?16views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich type of mutation is most likely to occur during meiosis?16views
- Multiple ChoiceIn which type of mutation is one nitrogen base replaced by a different nitrogen base?27views
- Multiple ChoiceWhy are many mutations considered neutral in their effects?18views
- Textbook Question
Two different mutations are identified in a haploid strain of yeast. The first prevents the synthesis of adenine by a nonsense mutation of the ade-1 gene. In this mutation, a base-pair substitution changes a tryptophan codon (UGG) to a stop codon (UGA). The second affects one of several duplicate tRNA genes. This base-pair substitution mutation changes the anticodon sequence of a tRNAᵀʳᵖ from
3′−ACC−5′ to 3′−ACU−5′
Assuming there are no other mutations in the genome, will this double-mutant yeast strain be able to grow on minimal medium? If growth will occur, characterize the nature of growth relative to wild type.470views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich best describes somatic mutations?41views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following best describes a point mutation?25views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following best describes the difference between a gene mutation and a chromosomal mutation?18views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following best explains how a mutation can be considered neutral?26views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich type of mutation is responsible for causing sickle cell anemia?27views
- Multiple Choice
A mutation occurred that changed the sequence 5' AAGCTTGC 3' to 5' AAGCTTTGC 3'. What is the name for this type of mutation?673views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following mutations changes one codon to a chemically different amino acid?720views4rank