An early proposal by George Gamow in 1954 regarding the genetic code considered the possibility that DNA served directly as the template for polypeptide synthesis. In eukaryotes, what difficulties would such a system pose? What observations and theoretical considerations argue against such a proposal?
11. Translation
The Genetic Code
In a mixed copolymer experiment, messages were created with either 4/5C:1/5A or 4/5A:1/5C. These messages yielded proteins with the following amino acid compositions.
Using these data, predict the most specific coding composition for each amino acid.
Recombinant human insulin (made by inserting human DNA encoding insulin into E. coli) is one of the most widely used recombinant pharmaceutical products in the world. What segments of the human insulin gene are used to create recombinant bacteria that produce human insulin?
A research scientist is interested in producing human insulin in the bacterial species E. coli. Will the genetic code allow the production of human proteins from bacterial cells? Explain why or why not.
Shown here are the amino acid sequences of the wild-type and three mutant forms of a short protein.
Wild-type: Met-Trp-Tyr-Arg-Gly-Ser-Pro-Thr
Mutant 1: Met-Trp
Mutant 2: Met-Trp-His-Arg-Gly-Ser-Pro-Thr
Mutant 3: Met -Cys-Ile-Val-Val-Val-Gln-His
Use this information to answer the following questions:
The wild-type RNA consists of nine triplets. What is the role of the ninth triplet?
Use this information to answer the following questions:
For each mutant protein, determine the specific ribonucleotide change that led to its synthesis.
Use this information to answer the following questions:
Another mutation (mutant 4) is isolated. Its amino acid sequence is unchanged from the wild type, but the mutant cells produce abnormally low amounts of the wild-type protein. As specifically as you can, predict where this mutation exists in the gene.
Use this information to answer the following questions:
Of the first eight wild-type triplets, which, if any, can you determine specifically from an analysis of the mutant proteins? In each case, explain why or why not.
A DNA sequence encoding a five-amino acid polypeptide is given below.
...ACGGCAAGATCCCACCCTAATCAGACCGTACCATTCACCTCCT...
...TGCCGTTCTAGGGTGGGATTAGTCTGGCATGGTAAGTGGAGGA...
What is the function of the Shine–Dalgarno sequence?
Assuming the sequence above is a bacterial gene, identify the region encoding the Shine–Dalgarno sequence.
Give the polypeptide sequence, and identify the N terminus and C terminus.
Give the sequence and polarity of the mRNA encoding the polypeptide.
Locate the sequence encoding the five amino acids of the polypeptide, and identify the template and coding strands of DNA.
The genetic code is degenerate. Amino acids are encoded by either 1, 2, 3, 4, or 6 triplet codons. An interesting question is whether the number of triplet codes for a given amino acid is in any way correlated with the frequency with which that amino acid appears in proteins. That is, is the genetic code optimized for its intended use? Some approximations of the frequency of appearance of nine amino acids in proteins in E. coli are given in the following:
How would you proceed with your analysis if you wanted to pursue this problem further?
The genetic code is degenerate. Amino acids are encoded by either 1, 2, 3, 4, or 6 triplet codons. An interesting question is whether the number of triplet codes for a given amino acid is in any way correlated with the frequency with which that amino acid appears in proteins. That is, is the genetic code optimized for its intended use? Some approximations of the frequency of appearance of nine amino acids in proteins in E. coli are given in the following:
Analyze your data to determine what, if any, correlations can be drawn between the relative frequency of amino acids making up proteins and the number of codons for each. Write a paragraph that states your specific and general conclusions.