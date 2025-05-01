In national income accounting, how does gross domestic product (GDP) differ from gross national product (GNP)?
A
GDP measures production within a country’s borders regardless of who owns the factors of production, while GNP measures production by a country’s residents (nationals) regardless of where it occurs.
B
GDP measures production by a country’s residents regardless of location, while GNP measures production within a country’s borders regardless of who owns the factors of production.
C
GDP excludes depreciation (capital consumption allowance) while GNP includes depreciation.
D
GDP measures only goods production while GNP measures goods and services production.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). GDP measures the total market value of all final goods and services produced within a country's borders during a specific time period, regardless of who owns the factors of production.
Step 2: Understand the definition of Gross National Product (GNP). GNP measures the total market value of all final goods and services produced by the residents (nationals) of a country during a specific time period, regardless of where the production takes place.
Step 3: Identify the key difference between GDP and GNP. GDP focuses on location of production (within the country), while GNP focuses on ownership of production (by the country's residents).
Step 4: Recognize that GDP includes production by foreign-owned firms within the country, but excludes production by domestic residents abroad. Conversely, GNP includes production by domestic residents abroad but excludes production by foreign residents within the country.
Step 5: Use this understanding to evaluate the given answer choices and select the one that correctly states that GDP measures production within a country's borders regardless of ownership, while GNP measures production by a country's residents regardless of location.
Watch next
Master Other Measures of Total Production and Total Income with a bite sized video explanation from Brian