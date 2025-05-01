In macroeconomics, how is gross national product (GNP) different from gross domestic product (GDP)?
GNP is adjusted for inflation (real) while GDP is not adjusted for inflation (nominal).
GNP includes only intermediate goods while GDP includes only final goods.
GNP measures production by a country's residents (nationals) regardless of where it occurs, while GDP measures production within a country's borders regardless of who produces it.
GNP measures production within a country's borders, while GDP measures production by a country's residents regardless of where it occurs.
Step 1: Understand the definitions of GDP and GNP. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the total value of all final goods and services produced within a country's borders during a specific time period.
Step 2: Recognize that Gross National Product (GNP) measures the total value of all final goods and services produced by the residents (nationals) of a country, regardless of where the production takes place in the world.
Step 3: Identify the key difference: GDP focuses on location of production (within the country), while GNP focuses on ownership or nationality of the producers (residents of the country).
Step 4: Note that neither GDP nor GNP inherently adjusts for inflation; both can be measured in nominal or real terms depending on whether inflation is accounted for.
Step 5: Summarize that the correct distinction is that GNP includes production by a country's residents abroad, whereas GDP includes all production within the country's borders regardless of who produces it.
