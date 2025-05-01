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Multiple Choice
What is contractionary fiscal policy?
A
Central bank raises interest rates and sells bonds to reduce the money supply and curb inflation.
B
Government decreases spending and/or increases taxes to reduce aggregate demand and slow economic growth or inflation.
C
Government increases spending and/or decreases taxes to raise aggregate demand and boost output.
D
Government deregulates industries to encourage investment and long-run growth.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of fiscal policy. Fiscal policy involves government decisions on taxation and spending to influence the economy.
Step 2: Recognize that contractionary fiscal policy is used to reduce inflation or slow down an overheating economy by decreasing aggregate demand.
Step 3: Identify the tools of contractionary fiscal policy: the government can either decrease its spending or increase taxes, or both.
Step 4: Understand the effect of these actions: decreasing government spending reduces overall demand, and increasing taxes reduces consumers' disposable income, both leading to lower aggregate demand.
Step 5: Differentiate contractionary fiscal policy from other policies such as monetary policy (e.g., central bank raising interest rates) or expansionary fiscal policy (increasing spending or cutting taxes).
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