Multiple Choice
Using antigen–antibody reactions in a fluorescent antibody test to rapidly identify bacteria in a clinical specimen is an example of which diagnostic method?
68
views
The disease syphilis is caused by the Treponema pallidum bacteria. The image above is showing which method of determining if a patient has been infected with Treponema pallidum bacteria?
Which of the following methods could be used to detect the presence of COVID-19 antibodies in a patient’s serum?
Direct fluorescent antibody tests use a fluorescently tagged antibody to identify: