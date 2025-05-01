Multiple Choice
Using antigen–antibody reactions in a fluorescent antibody test to rapidly identify bacteria in a clinical specimen is an example of which diagnostic method?
Administering a COVID-19 vaccination to the patient.
Testing the patient’s serum with a direct antibody test.
Testing the patient’s serum with an indirect antibody test.
Providing the patient with COVID-19 immune globulin therapy.
None of the above.
The disease syphilis is caused by the Treponema pallidum bacteria. The image above is showing which method of determining if a patient has been infected with Treponema pallidum bacteria?
Direct fluorescent antibody tests use a fluorescently tagged antibody to identify: