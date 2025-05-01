Multiple Choice
The disease syphilis is caused by the Treponema pallidum bacteria. The image above is showing which method of determining if a patient has been infected with Treponema pallidum bacteria?
Master Introduction to Immunassays with a bite sized video explanation from JasonStart learning
The disease syphilis is caused by the Treponema pallidum bacteria. The image above is showing which method of determining if a patient has been infected with Treponema pallidum bacteria?
Direct fluorescent antibody tests use a fluorescently tagged antibody to identify:
Which of the following methods could be used to detect the presence of COVID-19 antibodies in a patient’s serum?