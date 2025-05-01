Multiple Choice
Immunity to influenza is acquired through:
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Immunity to influenza is acquired through:
Most years, a new version of the seasonal flu vaccine is required because of:
Which of the following is most directly responsible for the entry of the influenza virus into the cell?
Which of the following types of influenza are the most common and cause seasonal epidemics?
i. Influenza A.
ii. Influenza B.
iii. Influenza C.
The flu pandemics of 1957, 1968, 2009, and likely 1918 all involved the introduction of either HA or NA protein variants from either birds, swine, or both. Which of the following is a reasonable explanation as to why such an introduction could be associated with a pandemic?