Multiple Choice
Which pathogen causes influenza in humans?
Antigenic drift.
Antigenic shift.
Hemagglutinin reshuffling.
Neuraminidase reshuffling.
Which of the following types of influenza are the most common and cause seasonal epidemics?
i. Influenza A.
ii. Influenza B.
iii. Influenza C.
Which of the following is most directly responsible for the entry of the influenza virus into the cell?
The flu pandemics of 1957, 1968, 2009, and likely 1918 all involved the introduction of either HA or NA protein variants from either birds, swine, or both. Which of the following is a reasonable explanation as to why such an introduction could be associated with a pandemic?