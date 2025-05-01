Which of the following types of influenza are the most common and cause seasonal epidemics?
i. Influenza A.
ii. Influenza B.
iii. Influenza C.
Antigenic shift introduced novel antigens for which humans had no immune defenses.
These pandemics represent zoonoses, which are inherently more dangerous than other infections.
Avian and swine variants of influenza more closely resemble human influenza type C, meaning they are significantly more virulent.
Introduction of a novel NA protein would allow the flu virus to enter new types of cells, significantly
increasing its virulence.
Which of the following types of influenza are the most common and cause seasonal epidemics?
i. Influenza A.
ii. Influenza B.
iii. Influenza C.
Which of the following is most directly responsible for the entry of the influenza virus into the cell?