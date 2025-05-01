Multiple Choice
A sputum smear can often correctly diagnose pneumococcal pneumonia on its own. What characteristic would a technician look for in the sputum to diagnose pneumococcal pneumonia?
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A sputum smear can often correctly diagnose pneumococcal pneumonia on its own. What characteristic would a technician look for in the sputum to diagnose pneumococcal pneumonia?
What do all pneumonias have in common?
Which feature of S. pneumoniae is required for the increased virulence of certain strains?