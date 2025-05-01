Multiple Choice
A sputum smear can often correctly diagnose pneumococcal pneumonia on its own. What characteristic would a technician look for in the sputum to diagnose pneumococcal pneumonia?
Presence of tubercles in the lungs.
Blood in the sputum.
Infection leading to inflammation and fluid in the alveoli.
Presence of cord factor in the cell wall.
Which feature of S. pneumoniae is required for the increased virulence of certain strains?