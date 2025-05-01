Multiple Choice
A sputum smear can often correctly diagnose pneumococcal pneumonia on its own. What characteristic would a technician look for in the sputum to diagnose pneumococcal pneumonia?
Presence of cord factor.
Polysaccharide capsule.
Presence of hemagglutinin spikes.
Lancefield group A carbohydrate.
