Match each of the following descriptions with the person it best describes more than once or not at all. An answer may be used more than once.





1. Developed smallpox immunization

2. First photomicrograph of bacteria

3. Used mathematical data to improve nursing

4. Germs cause disease

5. Sought a “magic bullet” to destroy pathogens

6. Early epidemiologist

7. Father of Microbiology

8. Classification system

9. Discoverer of bacteria

10. Discoverer of protozoa

11. Founder of antiseptic surgery

12. Developed the most widely used bacterial staining technique





A. John Snow

B. Paul Ehrlich

C. Louis Pasteur

D. Antoni van Leeuwenhoek

E. Carolus Linnaeus

F. John Needham

G. Eduard Buchner

H. Robert Koch

I. Joseph Lister

J. Edward Jenner

K. Girolamo Fracastoro

L. Hans Christian Gram

M. Florence Nightingale