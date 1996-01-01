List four major questions that drive microbiological investigations today.
1. Introduction to Microbiology
Match each of the following descriptions with the person it best describes more than once or not at all. An answer may be used more than once.
1. Developed smallpox immunization
2. First photomicrograph of bacteria
3. Used mathematical data to improve nursing
4. Germs cause disease
5. Sought a “magic bullet” to destroy pathogens
6. Early epidemiologist
7. Father of Microbiology
8. Classification system
9. Discoverer of bacteria
10. Discoverer of protozoa
11. Founder of antiseptic surgery
12. Developed the most widely used bacterial staining technique
A. John Snow
B. Paul Ehrlich
C. Louis Pasteur
D. Antoni van Leeuwenhoek
E. Carolus Linnaeus
F. John Needham
G. Eduard Buchner
H. Robert Koch
I. Joseph Lister
J. Edward Jenner
K. Girolamo Fracastoro
L. Hans Christian Gram
M. Florence Nightingale
The study of protozoa is called ____________.
The study of fungi is called ___________.
The study of algae is called ___________.
Fungal diseases are called ____________.
Parasitology is the study of parasitic __________ .
a. a.viruses
b. prokaryotes
c. fungi
d. eukaryotes
An axenic environment is one that __________ .
a. exists in the human mouth
b. contains only one species
c. exists in the human colon
d. both a and c
The study of the cause of a disease is __________ .
The study of where and when diseases occur and how they are transmitted within populations is ___________ .