1. Introduction to Microbiology
All of the following are components in the chain of infection EXCEPT:
Which of the following best describes the primary focus of microbiology?
Which of the following best describes time-temperature abuse in the context of microbiology and food safety?
The presence of pus is a sign of which of the following?
Which of these is considered a microbe but NOT a microorganism?
Which of these are characteristics of microorganisms?
Antonie van Leeuwenhoek observed microorganisms under his microscope and called them 'animalicules' (little animals). Which microorganisms did he observe?
Robert Hook's and Antonie van Leeuwenhoek's microscopes were not powerful enough to observe:
Match the people in column A to their contribution toward the advancement of microbiology, in column B.
<IMAGE>
Recombinant DNA is
a. DNA in bacteria.
b. the study of how genes work.
c. the DNA resulting when genes of two different organisms are mixed.
d. the use of bacteria in the production of foods.
e. the production of proteins by genes.
Which of the following is a beneficial activity of microorganisms?
a. Some microorganisms are used as food for humans.
b. Some microorganisms use carbon dioxide.
c. Some microorganisms provide nitrogen for plant growth.
d. Some microorganisms are used in sewage treatment processes.
e. all of the above
It has been said that bacteria are essential for the existence of life on Earth. Which of the following is the essential function performed by bacteria?
a. control insect populations
b. directly provide food for humans
c. decompose organic material and recycle elements
d. cause disease
e. produce human hormones such as insulin
A Salmonella species is grown for 8 hours. In this time, each cell divides about four times. What is the generation time?
If a bacterium that normally lives in the gastrointestinal tract is plunged into a salty solution, what would occur?
a. halophilic adjustment
b. osmotic concentration
c. lysis
d. plasmolysis
e. nothing
After performing the streak plate method, what feature(s) would you look for on the agar plate to determine if you have a pure culture?