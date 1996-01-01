Match the following people to their scientific/medical contribution:
Note: Choices may be used more than once or not at all.
<IMAGE>
Match the following people to their scientific/medical contribution:
Note: Choices may be used more than once or not at all.
<IMAGE>
A scientist who studies the role of microorganisms in the environment is a(n) __________ .
a. genetic technologist
b. earth microbiologist
c. epidemiologist
d. environmental microbiologist
The laboratory of Robert Koch contributed which of the following to the field of microbiology?
a. simple staining technique
b. use of Petri dishes
c. first photomicrograph of bacteria
d. all of the above
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Environmental microbiology ___________ and _____________
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Biochemistry _________ and __________
Which scientist first hypothesized that medical personnel can infect patients with pathogens?
a. Florence Nightingale
b. Joseph Lister
c. John Snow
d. Ignaz Semmelweis
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Chemotherapy ____________
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Immunology____________
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Infection control ____________
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Etiology ____________
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Epidemiology ____________
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Biotechnology ____________
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Food microbiology ____________
List six types of microorganisms.
Why would a macroscopic tapeworm be studied in microbiology?