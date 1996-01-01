Multiple Choice
Which of the following antimicrobial drugs is synthetic?
Which of the following groups is composed of prokaryotic organisms?
Which of the following groups is considered acellular?
Match the microorganisms in column A to their descriptions in column B.
<IMAGE>
Fill in the blanks: Bacteria are ___________________ cells in the domain ___________________. In contrast, the domain ___________________ includes unicellular and multicellular organisms that are made of ___________________ cells, or cells that have a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.
Name and describe six distinct classes of phylum Proteobacteria.
Of the following genera, which can survive the harshest conditions?
a. Staphylococcus
b. Clostridium
c. Mycobacterium
d. Actinomyces