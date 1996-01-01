Which of the following is a distinguishing feature of Escherichia coli among members of the bacterial world?
A
It is a Gram-positive, cocci-shaped bacterium that forms endospores.
B
It is a Gram-negative, rod-shaped bacterium commonly found in the intestines of humans and animals.
C
It is a photosynthetic bacterium that produces oxygen.
D
It is an obligate anaerobe that causes tuberculosis.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic characteristics of Escherichia coli (E. coli). It is important to know its Gram stain reaction, shape, and typical habitat.
Step 2: Recall that E. coli is a Gram-negative bacterium, which means it does not retain the crystal violet stain during Gram staining and appears pink/red under a microscope.
Step 3: Recognize that E. coli is rod-shaped (bacillus), not cocci (spherical) or any other shape.
Step 4: Identify the natural habitat of E. coli, which is commonly the intestines of humans and animals, making it part of the normal gut flora.
Step 5: Compare these features with the other options: it is not Gram-positive, does not form endospores, is not photosynthetic, and is not an obligate anaerobe causing tuberculosis. This confirms the distinguishing feature of E. coli.
Watch next
Master Members of the Bacterial World with a bite sized video explanation from Jason