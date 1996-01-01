Which of the following shows the best order of steps of the scientific method?
1. Introduction to Microbiology
Scientific Method
- Multiple Choice9176views76rank
- Open Question
A scientist observes that even after sterilizing a broth, cells reappear in the broth over time. The scientist then asks:'Why do cells reappear in the broth after sterilization?' and designs/conducts an experiment. Considering this, appropriately label each of the following blanks as either a 'prediction, hypothesis or theory.'
________________:Cells will only appear in the broth exposed to a source of preexisting cells.
________________:Cells appear only when preexisting cells grow & divide; therefore, cells only appear in exposed broths.
________________:All organisms consist of cells & all cells come from preexisting cells.1652views91rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about the cell theory is false?5541views56rank
- Textbook Question
Identify the following statements as observations or conclusions.
a. The solution turned red.
b. The bacterium is a rod shape.
c. The cell died due to lack of nutrients.
d. The bacterium is E. coli.
e. The cell is Gram-positive.
f. The bacterium is a pathogen.
g. There are small green structures present upon performing the endospore stain.
h. The solution remained clear after 10 hours of incubation.
i. Fermentation occurred.
j. Life comes from life.530views
- Textbook Question
Refer to the four steps in the scientific method in describing Pasteur’s fermentation experiments.613views
- Textbook Question
A local newspaper writer has contacted you, an educated microbiology student from a respected college. He wants to obtain scientific information for an article he is writing about “life” and poses the following query: “What is the difference between a living thing and a nonliving thing?” Knowing that he will edit your material to fit the article, give an intelligent, scientific response.555views