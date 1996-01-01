Skip to main content
Microbiology1. Introduction to MicrobiologyScientific Method
A scientist observes that even after sterilizing a broth, cells reappear in the broth over time. The scientist then asks:'Why do cells reappear in the broth after sterilization?' and designs/conducts an experiment. Considering this, appropriately label each of the following blanks as either a 'prediction, hypothesis or theory.'

________________:Cells will only appear in the broth exposed to a source of preexisting cells.

________________:Cells appear only when preexisting cells grow & divide; therefore, cells only appear in exposed broths.

________________:All organisms consist of cells & all cells come from preexisting cells.

