1. Introduction to Microbiology
Scientific Method
Problem 1.6a
Identify the following statements as observations or conclusions.
a. The solution turned red.
b. The bacterium is a rod shape.
c. The cell died due to lack of nutrients.
d. The bacterium is E. coli.
e. The cell is Gram-positive.
f. The bacterium is a pathogen.
g. There are small green structures present upon performing the endospore stain.
h. The solution remained clear after 10 hours of incubation.
i. Fermentation occurred.
j. Life comes from life.
