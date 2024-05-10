Identify the following statements as observations or conclusions.

a. The solution turned red.

b. The bacterium is a rod shape.

c. The cell died due to lack of nutrients.

d. The bacterium is E. coli.

e. The cell is Gram-positive.

f. The bacterium is a pathogen.

g. There are small green structures present upon performing the endospore stain.

h. The solution remained clear after 10 hours of incubation.

i. Fermentation occurred.

j. Life comes from life.