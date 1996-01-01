10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
Temperature Requirements for Microbial Growth
- Multiple ChoiceAt approximately 41°C, which group of bacteria is most likely to stop growing due to exceeding their optimal temperature range?10views
- Multiple ChoiceAt what temperature range do most bacteria begin to multiply rapidly?30views
- Multiple ChoiceIn which of the following circumstances would it be most appropriate to optimize temperature conditions for microbial growth?6views
- Multiple ChoiceAt around 41°C, bacterial growth typically stops because:10views
- Multiple ChoiceAccording to food safety guidelines, fresh meat must be delivered at what temperature or lower to prevent microbial growth?6views
Which bacterial culture will have the highest growth rate?1126views10rank
What is the optimum growth temperature of mesophiles?1213views8rank
A thermophile or a hyperthermophile species would have thermo-stable proteins & enzymes that…913views7rank
The temperature of a human body is anywhere from 35-40C. What type of pathogen can infect humans?909views4rank
By deep-freezing, bacteria can be stored without harm for extended periods. Why do refrigeration and freezing preserve foods?608views
Which of the following is true about the optimum growth temperature of most mesophiles?
a) They can grow well at 37^0C.
b) They are more likely to grow at refrigerator temperatures.
c) They can strive well in extremely high temperatures.
d) All of the above.555views
Which one of the following temperatures would most likely kill a mesophile?
a. -50℃
b. 0℃
c. 9℃
d. 37℃
e. 60℃602views
The thermal death time for a suspension of Bacillus subtilis endospores is in dry heat and less than in an autoclave. Which type of heat is more effective? Why?625views
If pasteurization does not achieve sterilization, why is pasteurization used to treat food?651views
Thermal death point is not considered an accurate measure of the effectiveness of heat sterilization. List three factors that can alter thermal death point.905views