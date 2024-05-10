10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
Temperature Requirements for Microbial Growth
Problem 6.9a
Which of the following is true about the optimum growth temperature of most mesophiles?
a) They can grow well at 37^0C.
b) They are more likely to grow at refrigerator temperatures.
c) They can strive well in extremely high temperatures.
d) All of the above.
