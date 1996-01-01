Textbook Question
The lowest temperature at which a microbe continues to metabolize is called its ___________ .
519
views
Master Temperature Requirements for Microbial Growth with a bite sized video explanation from JasonStart learning
The lowest temperature at which a microbe continues to metabolize is called its ___________ .
High temperature affects the shape of particular molecules. How does this affect the life of a microbe?
Why are Gram-negative bacteria more susceptible to heat than Gram-positive bacteria?
Calculate the decimal reduction time (D) for the two temperatures in the following graph.
<IMAGE>