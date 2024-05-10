12. Microbial Metabolism
ATP
Problem 2.14a
Which of the following is false? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. ATP is used to fuel cellular work.
b. ATP is a specialized ribonucleotide.
c. Energy is released from ATP by breaking off phosphate groups.
d. ATP is used to fuel exergonic reactions.
