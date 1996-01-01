Match each term with its correct definition.





1._______ Organisms whose presence in water indicates contamination from feces

2._______Refers to water that is fit to drink

3._______Used in the processing of animal wastes; mimics primary and secondary wastewater treatment

4._______Water that is not bound by solutes

5._______Undesirable fermentation reactions in food, leading to poor taste, smell, or appearance

6._______Brief heating of foods during processing

7._______Descriptor of the level of organic material present in wastewater

8._______Fermentative products produced by microorganisms during stationary phase









A. Spoilage

B. Water activity

C. Coliforms

D. Pasteurization

E. Secondary metabolites

F. Potable

G. BOD

H. Oxidation lagoon