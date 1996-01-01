Three common inorganic electron acceptors in anaerobic respiration are _______,_______, and _______.
12. Microbial Metabolism
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
Anaerobic respiration typically uses (organic/inorganic)________ molecules as final electron acceptors.
How does oxidation of a molecule occur without oxygen?
What happens to the carbon atoms in sugar catabolized by Escherichia coli?
How do yeast cells make alcohol and cause bread to rise?
Food fermentations do all of the following except ________.
a. give foods a characteristic taste
b. lower the risk of food spoilage
c. sterilize foods
d. increase the shelf life of the food
Commercially produced beers and wines are usually fermented with the aid of _______.
a. naturally occurring bacteria
b. naturally occurring yeast
c. specific cultured bacteria
d. specific cultured yeast
Which of the following would be the best growth medium to use for industrial fermentations?
a. corn
b. synthetic medium made by hand
c. whey from cheese production
d. brewing mash
Industrial fermentation _________.
a. always involves alcohol production
b. involves the large-scale production of any beneficial compound
c. refers to the oxidation of sugars using organic electron acceptors
d. is any desirable change to food by microbial metabolism
Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
______The fermentation of dairy products relies on mixed acid fermentation.
Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
______Sauerkraut production involves the alcoholic fermentation of cabbage.
Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
_______Methane is a gas produced by microbial metabolism that can be used directly as a fuel source.
Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
_______The treatment of drinking water and the treatment of sewage involve similar processes.
The two types of industrial fermentation equipment are designed for ________ production or ________ production.
A primary goal in wastewater treatment is to reduce the _________.