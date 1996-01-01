Use the following choices to answer questions 7–10.
a. E. coli growing in glucose broth at 35℃ with O₂ for 5 days
b. E. coli growing in glucose broth at 35℃ without O₂ for 5 days
c. both a and b
d. neither a nor b
Which culture uses NAD⁺ ?
Use the following choices to answer questions 7–10.
a. E. coli growing in glucose broth at 35℃ with O₂ for 5 days
b. E. coli growing in glucose broth at 35℃ without O₂ for 5 days
c. both a and b
d. neither a nor b
Which culture uses the most glucose?
For questions 1–4, answer whether
a. the process takes place under aerobic conditions.
b. the process takes place under anaerobic conditions.
c. the amount of oxygen doesn’t make any difference.
Denitrification
For questions 1–4, answer whether
a. the process takes place under aerobic conditions.
b. the process takes place under anaerobic conditions.
c. the amount of oxygen doesn’t make any difference.
Methane production
Use the following choices to answer questions 6–8:
a. aerobic respiration
b. anaerobic respiration
c. anoxygenic photosynthesis
d. oxygenic photosynthesis
<IMAGE>
Describe an example of bioconversion. What metabolic processes can result in fuels?
Which one of the following is not a fuel produced by microorganisms?
a. algal oil
b. ethanol
c. hydrogen
d. methane
e. uranium
Which of the following reactions is undesirable in winemaking?
a. Sucrose → ethanol
b. Ethanol → acetic acid
c. Malic acid → lactic acid
d. Glucose →pyruvic acid
Match the term to the statement (some statements may be used more than once; others may not be used at all).
<IMAGE>
Indicate which statements about fermentation are true, and then correct the false statements.
a. Fermentation is an anaerobic process that can be used by prokaryotic or eukaryotic cells.
b. Sugars are the only nutrients that can be fermented.
c. Fermentation is a low ATP yielding process.
d. There are only five types of fermentation: homolactic, heterolactic, alcohol, mixed acid, and butanediol fermentation.
e. Fermentation is the same as anaerobic respiration.
Draw and then fill out a Venn diagram (see sample version here) that compares and contrasts anaerobic respiration to aerobic respiration. The middle section of the diagram is where you should list the features these processes have in common. Include as many details as possible in this diagram to make this a useful exercise.
<IMAGE>
The photo shows an organism growing in glucose fermentation broth. What can you conclude about this specimen with regard to its ability (or lack thereof) to ferment the sugar sucrose? Explain your answer.
<IMAGE>
Under ideal conditions, the fermentation of one glucose molecule by a bacterium allows a net gain of how many ATP molecules?
a. 2
b. 4
c. 38
d. 0