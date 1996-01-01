12. Microbial Metabolism
Introduction to Aerobic Cellular Respiration
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following is the final electron acceptor in aerobic cellular respiration?6views
- Multiple ChoiceWhy is the experiment on aerobic cellular respiration typically performed at 37°C?8views
- Multiple ChoiceAnaerobic bacteria may use ________ as the final electron acceptor during anaerobic respiration.14views
- Multiple ChoiceWhen yeast cells metabolize glucose in the absence of oxygen, which of the following statements is true?8views
- Multiple Choice
Which one of the following molecules is a by-product of cellular respiration?
a) Water.
b) Glucose.
c) Pyruvate.
d) Oxygen.
e) ADP.
- Multiple Choice
Which of the summary statements below describes the results of the following reaction?
C6H12O6 + 6 O2 → 6 CO2 + 6 H2O + Energy
a) C6H12O6 is oxidized and O2 is reduced.
b) O2 is oxidized and H2O is reduced.
c) CO2 is reduced and O2 is oxidized.
d) O2 is reduced and CO2 is oxidized.
- Multiple Choice
Based on the map of cellular respiration, why do we need to breathe in oxygen?
a) Oxygen is the final electron acceptor for lactic acid fermentation.
b) Oxygen is the final electron acceptor for alcohol fermentation.
c) Oxygen is the final electron acceptor for aerobic cellular respiration.
d) Oxygen is not important for the purposes of cellular respiration.
- Textbook Question
Fill in the following table with the carbon source and energy source of each type of organism.
<IMAGE>
- Textbook Question
Which of the following is the best definition of cellular respiration?
a. a sequence of redox reactions with O₂ as the final electron acceptor
b. a sequence of redox reactions with the final electron acceptor from the environment
c. a method of generating ATP
d. the complete oxidation of glucose to CO₂ and H₂O
e) a series of reactions in which pyruvic acid is oxidized to CO₂ and H₂O
- Textbook Question
For questions 1–4, answer whether
a. the process takes place under aerobic conditions.
b. the process takes place under anaerobic conditions.
c. the amount of oxygen doesn’t make any difference.
Activated sludge system
- Textbook Question
A major difference between anaerobic respiration and anaerobic fermentation is _______.
a. in the use of oxygen
b. that the former requires breathing
c. that the latter uses organic molecules within the cell as final electron acceptors
d. that fermentation only produces alcohol
- Textbook Question
Which of the following is added during water or sewage treatment to promote flocculation?
a. sludge
b. PHA
c. BOD
d. alum
- Textbook Question
In which step is most of the organic content of sewage removed?
a. primary treatment
b. secondary treatment
c. tertiary treatment
d. sludge treatment
- Textbook Question
_________ is the amount of oxygen required by aerobic organisms to fully metabolize organic waste in water.