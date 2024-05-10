Which of the following is the best definition of cellular respiration?

a. a sequence of redox reactions with O₂ as the final electron acceptor

b. a sequence of redox reactions with the final electron acceptor from the environment

c. a method of generating ATP

d. the complete oxidation of glucose to CO₂ and H₂O

e. a series of reactions in which pyruvic acid is oxidized to CO₂ and H₂O