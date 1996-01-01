12. Microbial Metabolism
Introduction to Metabolism
Which of the following best describes a chemoorganotrophic organism?
Which of the following statements about bacterial metabolism is correct?
Which statement best explains how experimental results can distinguish the metabolic pathways used by Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus epidermidis?
- Textbook Question
For each of the phrases in questions 1–7, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. anabolism only
b. both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. catabolism only
Breaks a large molecule into smaller ones
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following terms specifically describes the metabolic process of breaking down large molecules?
a) Catabolism.
b) Metabolism.
c) Anabolism.
d) Dehydration.
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is TRUE regarding anabolic pathways?
a) They are used for digesting sugars.
b) They consume energy to build up polymers from monomers.
c) They release energy by breaking down polymers into monomers.
d) They increase the entropy of the organism.
- Textbook Question
Match the term to the statement. (Some terms will be used more than once.)
<IMAGE>
- Textbook Question
For each of the phrases in questions 1–7, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. anabolism only
b. both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. catabolism only
Is exergonic
- Textbook Question
For each of the phrases in questions 1–7, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. anabolism only
b. both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. catabolism only
Is endergonic
- Textbook Question
For each of the phrases in questions 1–7, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. anabolism only
b. both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. catabolism only
Includes dehydration synthesis reactions
- Textbook Question
Can nonliving things metabolize? Explain your answer.
- Textbook Question
For each of the phrases in questions 1–7, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. anabolism only
b. both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. catabolism only
Involves the production of cell membrane constituents
- Textbook Question
For each of the phrases in questions 1–7, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. anabolism only
b. both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. catabolism only
Includes hydrolytic reactions
- Textbook Question
For each of the phrases in questions 1–7, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. anabolism only
b. both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. catabolism only
Includes metabolism
- Textbook Question
Biodegradable plastics can be made from which of the following microbial metabolites?
a. sludge
b. PHB
c. BOD
d. alum