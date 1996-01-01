For each of the phrases in questions 1–7, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. anabolism only
b. both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. catabolism only
Includes metabolism
Biodegradable plastics can be made from which of the following microbial metabolites?
a. sludge
b. PHB
c. BOD
d. alum
Strains of the bacterium Pseudomonas syringae have been identified as being capable of _______.
a. producing plastics
b. producing alternative fuels
c. fermenting foods
d. preventing ice formation
Which of the following terms specifically describes the metabolic process of breaking down large molecules?
a) Catabolism.
b) Metabolism.
c) Anabolism.
d) Dehydration.
Which of the following statements is TRUE regarding anabolic pathways?
a) They are used for digesting sugars.
b) They consume energy to build up polymers from monomers.
c) They release energy by breaking down polymers into monomers.
d) They increase the entropy of the organism.