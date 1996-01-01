Which product of the Krebs cycle is also used as a reactant in the Krebs cycle?
a) Citrate.
b) ATP.
c) Acetyl-CoA.
d) Oxaloacetate.
Taking one molecule of glucose through glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle generates:
a) 6 CO2, 8 NADH, 2 FADH2 and 4 ATP.
b) 6 CO2, 8 NADH, 1 FADH2 and 2 ATP.
c) 6 CO2, 10 NADH, 2 FADH2 and 4 ATP.
d) 6 CO2, 10 NADH, 2 FADH2 and 2 ATP.
Which of the following reactions produces the most molecules of ATP during aerobic metabolism?
a. glucose → glucose 6-phosphate
b. phosphoenolpyruvic acid → pyruvic acid
c. glucose → pyruvic acid
d. acetyl CoA → CO₂ + H₂O
e. succinic acid → fumaric acid
Which of the following is the best definition of the Krebs cycle?
a. the oxidation of pyruvic acid
b. the way cells produce CO₂
c. a series of chemical reactions in which NADH is produced from the oxidation of pyruvic acid
d. a method of producing ATP by phosphorylating ADP
e. a series of chemical reactions in which ATP is produced from the oxidation of pyruvic acid
_______ is a cyclic series of eight reactions involved in the catabolism of acetyl-CoA that yields eight molecules of NADH and two molecules of FADH2.