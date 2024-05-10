12. Microbial Metabolism
Krebs Cycle
Problem 5.2a
Which of the following reactions produces the most molecules of ATP during aerobic metabolism?
a. glucose → glucose 6-phosphate
b. phosphoenolpyruvic acid → pyruvic acid
c. glucose → pyruvic acid
d. acetyl CoA → CO₂ + H₂O
e. succinic acid → fumaric acid
