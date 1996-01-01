Rank the following from the most ATP that could be made to the least ATP that could be made: (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. 1 glucose molecule processed via a fermentation pathway (consider that glycolysis is the first stage of the process)

b. A lipid made of glycerol and three 10-carbon fatty acid chains entering cellular respiration

c. 1 glucose molecule entering the Entner–Doudoroff pathway

d. 1 glucose molecule entering cellular respiration