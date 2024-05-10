12. Microbial Metabolism
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration
Problem 5.2a
Label the diagram below to indicate acetyl-CoA, electron transport chain, FADH2, fermentation, glycolysis, citric acid cycle, NADH, and respiration. Indicate the net number of molecules of ATP that could be synthesized at each stage during bacterial respiration of one molecule of glucose.
<IMAGE>
