14. DNA Replication
Discovering the Structure of DNA
2:43 minutes
Problem 5.15a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Does the statement apply to DNA, RNA, or both?
a. Contains uracil
b. Usually double stranded
c. Found in the cytoplasm of eukaryotic cells
d. Contains thymine
e. Is made by transcription
f. Contains adenine
g. Made of nucleotides
h. Contains ribose
i. Contains phosphodiester bonds
j. Built in a 5' to 3' direction
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
14
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice