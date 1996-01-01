Indicate the true statements and then correct the false statements so that they are true.

a. DNA is replicated in a 3' to 5' direction.

b. DNA has a parallel arrangement.

c. RNA primase is required on the leading and the lagging strand.

d. DNA ligase forms phosphodiester bonds between Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand.

e. Prokaryotic mRNA requires processing before it is translated.

f. In RNA, A bonds to U.

g. In DNA, C bonds with G.

h. RNA contains deoxyribonucleotides.