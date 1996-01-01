During DNA replication, the enzyme ___________, catalyzes the elongation of new DNA by adding, to the 3' end of the previous nucleotide, new nucleotides that are complementary to a DNA template.
14. DNA Replication
Steps of DNA Replication
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following enzymes breaks the hydrogen bonds between the DNA strands?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following enzyme-function matches is incorrect?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following enzymes is responsible for removing RNA primers and replacing them with DNA?
- Textbook Question
Indicate the true statements and then correct the false statements so that they are true.
a. DNA is replicated in a 3' to 5' direction.
b. DNA has a parallel arrangement.
c. RNA primase is required on the leading and the lagging strand.
d. DNA ligase forms phosphodiester bonds between Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand.
e. Prokaryotic mRNA requires processing before it is translated.
f. In RNA, A bonds to U.
g. In DNA, C bonds with G.
h. RNA contains deoxyribonucleotides.
- Textbook Question
The following is a schematic of the parent DNA that is about to be replicated. Which side of the pictured DNA molecule (A or B) would be the leading side? Explain your answer. <IMAGE>536views
- Textbook Question
Select the false statement:
a. DNA is made of deoxyribonucleotides.
b. RNA is made of ribonucleotides.
c. RNA is built in a 5' to 3' direction.
d. DNA is built in a 5' to 3' direction.
e. RNA primase builds RNA in transcription.
- Textbook Question
Match the following: <IMAGE>592views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following molecules functions as a “proofreader” for a newly replicated strand of DNA?
a. DNA polymerase III
b. primase
c. helicase
d. ligase
- Textbook Question
The addition of to a cytosine nucleotide after DNA replication is called .
a. methylation
b. restriction
c. transcription
d. transversion
- Textbook Question
Ligase plays a major role in ____________ .
a. replication of lagging strands
b. mRNA processing in eukaryotes
c. polypeptide synthesis by ribosomes
d. RNA transcription
- Textbook Question
On the accompanying figure, label DNA polymerase I, DNA polymerase III, helicase, lagging strand, leading strand, ligase, nucleotide (triphosphate), Okazaki fragment, primase, replication fork, RNA primer, and stabilizing proteins.
<IMAGE>