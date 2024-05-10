14. DNA Replication
Steps of DNA Replication
On the accompanying figure, label DNA polymerase I, DNA polymerase III, helicase, lagging strand, leading strand, ligase, nucleotide (triphosphate), Okazaki fragment, primase, replication fork, RNA primer, and stabilizing proteins.
<IMAGE>
