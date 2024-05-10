14. DNA Replication
Steps of DNA Replication
2:16 minutes
Problem 5.3a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Select the false statement:
a. DNA is made of deoxyribonucleotides.
b. RNA is made of ribonucleotides.
c. RNA is built in a 5' to 3' direction.
d. DNA is built in a 5' to 3' direction.
e. RNA primase builds RNA in transcription.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
15
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice