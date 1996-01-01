Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT an element directly involved in bacterial transcription?
Which of the following statements is false?
Which of the following is the best definition of a gene?
The strand of DNA that has the same sequence as the RNA molecule being created during transcription is the:
Transcription is sometimes described as a process in which RNA is "copied"from the template strand of DNA. This statement is potentially misleading since _____.
Transcription produces _____________ .
a. DNA molecules
b. RNA molecules
c. polypeptides
d. palindromes
Besides the fact that it synthesizes RNA, how does RNA polymerase differ in function from DNA polymerase?