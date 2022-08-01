Elongation of Transcription

in this video, we're going to talk about the third and final step of transcription, which is the termination of transcription. And so termination is just a word that's referring to putting something to unending. And so the termination of transcription is the process that results and the end of transcription to produce an RNA molecule. Now it turns out that pro Kerasiotes and eukaryotes they actually differ in the way that they terminate transcription and eukaryotes. Specifically, eukaryotic termination forms a pre mature our DNA molecule and this premature. Our DNA molecule is not the final molecule and eukaryotic organisms. The premature Our DNA molecule and eukaryotic organisms requires further modification through Arna processing, which we'll get to talk more about as we move forward in our course. However, in pro Kerasiotes, the RNA molecule that's formed is not a premature Arna, and it does not require Arna processing. Uh, the premature Arna is on Lee going to be found in Eukaryotic organisms. And so if we take a look at our image down below at the termination of transcription, which you'll notice is that the are Nepal, Emery's is reaching this Terminator sequence here and the Terminator sequence on the DNA is going to initiate the process of termination and ultimately termination results in the RNA preliminaries being released on the RNA molecule being released now again in pro carry attic organisms, the RNA molecule is ready for translation immediately. However, in Eukaryotic organisms, the RNA is a premature Arna, a pre m Arna, and this is not going to be the final version of the RNA in eukaryotic organisms. This Rene would have to undergo Arna processing in Eukaryotic organisms before translation can take place. And so again, this is on Lee going to be applicable for eukaryotes, not for pro Kerasiotes. And so this here concludes our breathe introduction to determination of transcription. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

